Notes from Ritchie Torres

Notes from Ritchie Torres

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aus's avatar
aus
Mar 3

Too much common sense Congressman Torres. I can’t handle it.

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Arrr Bee
Mar 4

Thank you for being a sane human being in a sea of progressive insanity, support for totalitarian regimes and Islamist terrorists.

President Clinton did not ask for Congressional approval before 76 days of Kosovo air campaign. President Obama did not ask for Congressional approval before the Libya air campaign. None of this is new. Of all three, president Trump is acting against a far more concrete threat to America. Iran has murdered, abducted and tortured many hundreds of American citizens from 1979 until now. It is behind multiple civil wars in the Middle East that have killed well over a million people in the last 23 years. It has used ballistic missiles against many countries including an EU country. It brags of having enough enriched uranium for 11 nuclear warheads. Neither the Serbs nor Libya had anything like Iran’s track record.

Progressives oppose Trump’s action because he’s Trump without a moment’s pause to consider what a massive enemy Iran is to the US. They support Iran’s genocidal proxy armies. I can never again donate to or vote to any such politician, which means nearly all progressives other than you.

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