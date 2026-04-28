Trump Wants You to Freeze

In the Bronx, more than a third of households are already struggling just to pay their energy bills. These are people making impossible choices every month about whether to pay their bills or put food on the table. And Donald Trump has decided to make it worse.

His budget proposes eliminating the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), the federal program that helps nearly a million New York households keep the lights on and the heat running. He already fired the entire federal LIHEAP staff.

And it gets worse. ConEd is charging Bronx residents more than double the delivery rate compared to other parts of New York City. Same gas, same city, but higher bills.

A utility monopoly overcharging the people who can least afford it, and a president pulling the safety net out from under them.

I’m fighting to protect LIHEAP and hold ConEd accountable. Because no one in the Bronx or anywhere in America should have to choose between heating their home and feeding their family.