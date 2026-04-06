Trump Came to the Bronx and Made a Promise. He Lied.

Two years ago, Donald Trump stood in Crotona Park for a campaign rally and promised to make life affordable for the Bronx. I represent this district, and I can tell you: he hasn’t.

Instead, we got tariffs, higher prices, and cuts to healthcare and food assistance, all while Trump collected luxury gifts from foreign governments, profited off crypto corruption, and protected his friends in the Epstein files.

Some people in the Bronx gave him a chance, and I understand why. But a chance is not a blank check, and nearly two years since that rally in Crotona Park, his record speaks for itself.

The Bronx deserves better.