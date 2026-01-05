For the last few years, I have been sounding the alarm about the sheer persistence of an open-air drug market in the Hub—the central commercial corridor of the South Bronx.
Why should the people of the Bronx be forced to witness drug users injecting fentanyl in broad daylight, often in the presence of children? The Bronx deserves the same standard of public safety and public health as the rest of New York City.
The Forgotten Hub of the Bronx
Jan 05, 2026
