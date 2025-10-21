The FACTS Behind the Shutdown that Republicans Won't Tell You

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00811The FACTS Behind the Shutdown that Republicans Won't Tell YouRitchie TorresOct 21, 2025811ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNotes from Ritchie TorresSubscribeAuthorsRitchie TorresRecent PostsA Tale of Two CitiesOct 17 • Ritchie TorresGun Violence is a Policy ChoiceOct 10 • Ritchie TorresWhat A Republican Shutdown Would Mean for the BronxSep 25 • Ritchie Torres, The Contrarian, Aaron Rupar, and MeidasTouch NetworkMy thoughts on the Medicaid cutsJul 14 • Ritchie TorresLiberating Puerto Rico from The Jones ActJun 17 • Ritchie TorresLiving in the Bronx on $20 a dayMar 27 • Ritchie TorresIt's time for a P3-led redevelopment of Penn StationMar 17 • Ritchie Torres