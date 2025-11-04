The Faces of SNAP

My congressional district in the Bronx has the highest proportion of SNAP recipients in the nation.

Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans would like you to believe that everyone on SNAP is lazy, but that could not be further from the truth. In the Bronx, SNAP helps working parents. It helps seniors. It helps veterans. It helps families who are paying rent, paying bills, and trying to give their children a shot at a better future.

SNAP is not a handout — it is a lifeline, a bridge to stability and opportunity. And for millions of people, including so many right here in our borough, it is the difference between going hungry and being able to feed their families.