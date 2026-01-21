Notes from Ritchie Torres

Standing with Nurses

Jan 21, 2026

I am proud to stand with nurses from NYSNA in their fight for fair wages, fair benefits, safe working conditions, and a secure retirement.

In the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., an injustice against our nurses is an injustice against us all. We must care for those who care for us.

