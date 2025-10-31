SNAP is not a ransom note

Donald Trump’s shutdown is starving the Bronx. His decision to cut off SNAP will push working families to the brink and overwhelm food pantries already stretched thin.

SNAP is not a bargaining chip. Forty-two million Americans may lose their basic right to food. The loss of SNAP is not an accident of the shutdown — it is a deadly choice being made by the Trump administration.

Trump must come to the negotiating table and end this crisis. Protect health care. Protect SNAP. Protect the families who need help the most. The stakes could not be higher.