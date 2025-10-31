Notes from Ritchie Torres

SNAP is not a ransom note

Earlier this week, I held a press conference in the Bronx about tomorrow's looming lapse in SNAP funding. Give it a watch.
Oct 31, 2025
Donald Trump’s shutdown is starving the Bronx. His decision to cut off SNAP will push working families to the brink and overwhelm food pantries already stretched thin.

SNAP is not a bargaining chip. Forty-two million Americans may lose their basic right to food. The loss of SNAP is not an accident of the shutdown — it is a deadly choice being made by the Trump administration.

Trump must come to the negotiating table and end this crisis. Protect health care. Protect SNAP. Protect the families who need help the most. The stakes could not be higher.

