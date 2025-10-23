Notes from Ritchie Torres

Notes from Ritchie Torres

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
2

NO KINGS IN THE BRONX

Watch my remarks at last weekend's No Kings rally in the Bronx.
Ritchie Torres's avatar
Ritchie Torres
Oct 23, 2025
2
Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Ritchie Torres
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture