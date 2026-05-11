Notes from Ritchie Torres

Notes from Ritchie Torres

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Justice Kagan Said It Best: This Is the End of the Voting Rights Act

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Ritchie Torres, Majority Democrats, The Contrarian, and Jim Acosta
May 11, 2026

Black representation in Congress exists because generations of Black and brown leaders marched, organized, and bled to make their votes count. The Supreme Court just spat on that legacy.

The Court has effectively gutted Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the last real federal protection against racial vote dilution. States can now carve up Black and brown communities, scatter their votes across multiple districts, and render them politically powerless. The only rule: don’t say the quiet part out loud.

Justice Elena Kagan’s example in her dissent is simple and devastating. Imagine a rectangular state with a circle in the center, a Black community large enough to elect a candidate of their choice. For decades, Section 2 protected that community. Ronald Reagan signed a law strengthening it, George W. Bush reauthorized it, and this Supreme Court has killed it.

Now a state can slice that circle into pieces and scatter them across surrounding districts. The people can still vote, but they can’t win their own representation.

Justice Kagan calls this the majority’s “now-completed demolition of the Voting Rights Act,” a law “born of the literal blood of Union soldiers and civil rights marchers.”

Congress must act to restore the Voting Rights Act, because if your vote can be diluted, your democracy can be dismantled.

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