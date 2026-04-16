Jose Hernandez is an inspiration

Jose Hernandez grew up in the Bronx and was paralyzed at 15. Medicaid-funded home care has been his lifeline. With that support, he put himself through college as the first in his family to graduate, formed a family, and became President of the United Spinal Association’s NYC Chapter.

Jose knows what it means to fight for survival. And I have been proud to fight alongside him.

Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans are cutting Medicaid by $1 trillion to pay for tax breaks for billionaires. For Jose and millions of Americans who depend on home care, this is a threat to their lives.

I am proud to have Jose’s support, and I will never stop fighting for him.