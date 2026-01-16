IMPEACH KRISTI NOEM

Renee Nicole Good, an innocent mother of three, was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. And what does the Trump administration do about it?

They call her a “domestic terrorist.”’

What happened to Renee Good wasn’t an isolated tragedy. It was part of a dangerous pattern.

ICE have assaulted veterans and U.S. citizens at work. They’ve shot pepper balls point-blank at protesters. They’ve broken bones and blinded people. Trump and his allies wave the flag and then violate everything it stands for.

But in America no one is above the law. Not ICE. Not Kristi Noem. Not anyone.