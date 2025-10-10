The Ritchie Report

The Ritchie Report

Gun Violence is a Policy Choice

I had a heart wrenching roundtable with constituents who have been affected by gun violence. Watch this clip from the discussion.
Ritchie Torres
Oct 10, 2025
3
2
