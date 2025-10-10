Gun Violence is a Policy Choice

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:001032Gun Violence is a Policy ChoiceI had a heart wrenching roundtable with constituents who have been affected by gun violence. Watch this clip from the discussion.Ritchie TorresOct 10, 20251032ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Ritchie ReportSubscribeAuthorsRitchie TorresRecent PostsWhat A Republican Shutdown Would Mean for the BronxSep 25 • Ritchie Torres, The Contrarian, Aaron Rupar, and MeidasTouch NetworkMy thoughts on the Medicaid cutsJul 14 • Ritchie TorresLiberating Puerto Rico from The Jones ActJun 17 • Ritchie TorresLiving in the Bronx on $20 a dayMar 27 • Ritchie TorresIt's time for a P3-led redevelopment of Penn StationMar 17 • Ritchie TorresWe are witnessing a senseless and cruel assault on the federal workforceMar 4 • Ritchie TorresDOGE is going to people killedMar 3 • Ritchie Torres