A Tale of Two Cities

New Yorkers live in the same city, but not all of us breathe the same air -- and not all of us receive the same heart treatment. In fact, the Bronx is the most dangerous place to have a heart attack.

Ritchie Torres
Oct 17, 2025

If you have a heart attack in the South Bronx, your hospital can't treat you. That's not a warning. It's already happening — right here in the Bronx — at Lincoln Hospital.

Watch above for more on this.