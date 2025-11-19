A Revolutionary Way to FEED America

Working families here in the Bronx and across America have been feeling the same thing: Food is hard to afford, and it’s only getting worse. SNAP has been paused, restarted, and threatened again and again. Food pantries have been running low. And parents are left wondering how they are supposed to feed their children when prices keep climbing and help keeps getting pulled away. But the real problem is not a lack of food -- it is a waste of food.

Forty percent of all food in the United States goes to waste. That equals more than one hundred billion meals a year. Two-thirds of that food is still good to eat. Less than two percent ever gets donated. At the same time, forty-four million Americans struggle with food insecurity. In the Bronx, thirty-nine percent of adults struggled to afford food last year.

The Bronx cannot wait for Donald Trump and Republicans to suddenly have an epiphany and care about us -- because they do not and will not. So we take care of each other and build our own solutions.