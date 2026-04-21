15 Minutes to Commit the Largest Act of Insider Trading in History

15 minutes before President Trump announced a pause on strikes against Iran, someone placed a massive bet on the oil futures market that only makes sense if they knew what was coming. Oil prices crashed. Whoever made that trade walked away with an enormous profit.

This is not a one-time coincidence.

Over the past several months, as the United States and Iran moved through a dangerous cycle of war, escalation, and negotiation, the same pattern has emerged again and again: massive, perfectly timed trades placed minutes before market-moving announcements that only people inside the Situation Room would have seen coming.

For someone in Trump’s orbit, American foreign policy looks a lot like a lotto ticket.

The American people deserve to know who was on the other side of these trades, and how they knew what they knew. Our national security cannot be for sale.

I’m not letting this go.