What A Republican Shutdown Would Mean for the Bronx
Republicans want to let healthcare funding expire, driving premiums up 75%, stripping coverage from thousands, and pushing our hospitals past the…
9 hrs ago
•
Ritchie Torres
,
The Contrarian
,
Aaron Rupar
, and
MeidasTouch Network
23
1
1:28
July 2025
My thoughts on the Medicaid cuts
On Friday, I spoke at St. Barnabas Hospital (SBH) in the Bronx about the Big Ugly Bill.
Jul 14
•
Ritchie Torres
78
4
7:20
June 2025
Liberating Puerto Rico from The Jones Act
A conversation with Radio Abundance.
Jun 17
•
Ritchie Torres
30
25:55
May 2025
There is no congressional district in America that has a greater stake in Medicaid than mine
I joined The Hill TV's Rising this week to break down the real life consequences of the GOP assault on Medicaid.
May 23
•
Ritchie Torres
15
6
Medicaid is not just a line item in the budget
Medicaid is the backbone of both the American safety net and the American economy.
May 19
•
Ritchie Torres
10
2
This is the face of Medicaid
Medicaid is not about dollars and cents. It’s about lives and livelihoods.
May 12
•
Ritchie Torres
13
1
April 2025
Trump is attacking the Bronx's environment and public health
Every day is Earth Day in the Bronx—a borough whose resilience is rooted in environmental activism.
Apr 22
•
Ritchie Torres
4
We're entering dangerously unchartered territory
Congress has ceded too much power to the executive
Apr 17
•
Ritchie Torres
15
1
I am all in favor of Howard Lutnick building iPhones by hand
Thanks for reading Ritchie’s Substack!
Apr 9
•
Ritchie Torres
14
Peter Navarro is a voodoo economist
Thanks for reading Ritchie’s Substack!
Apr 8
•
Ritchie Torres
28
5
March 2025
Living in the Bronx on $20 a day
Watch now (2 mins) | In NYS, nonprofit human services workers earn an average salary of just $36,588 a year.
Mar 27
•
Ritchie Torres
20
1
1:39
Elon Musk is firing American veterans
DOGE is attacking America's veterans
Mar 24
•
Ritchie Torres
9
2
